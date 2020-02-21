This year’s Tokyo Game Show begins in approximately nine months, and the first few details are already live. The event’s organizer, the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA), is promoting a theme that states “The Future Touches Gaming First.” Unsurprisingly, this serves as a tease for the imminent arrival of next-gen consoles, namely PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which will indeed feature during 2020’s Tokyo Game Show. Other technologies, such as 5G and cloud gaming, will take center stage at this year’s TGS event as well.

Tokyo Game Show 2020 takes place between September 24th and September 27th. As always, the exhibition will be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba. In a statement concerning TGS’s first details, CESA explained the idea behind “The Future Touches Gaming First” theme. Notably, the organizer anticipates visitors will have an opportunity to go hands-on with new games, as well as “immerse themselves in the feel of an exciting future that is just around the corner.”

Thanks to the show’s inclusion of next-gen hardware, TGS is bound to have all the world’s attention. Moreover, the attraction will be geared towards TGS’ focus on cloud gaming and its “advanced gaming environment.” Such advancements are evident in the beginnings of 5G services for commercial use. Attendees should additionally expect to venture into “new frontiers,” where gaming, education, fashion, the arts, and other industries collide.

To ensure some of this year’s new avenues receive ample attention, TGS will host areas dedicated solely to the likes of gaming apparel and cloud gaming. The Gaming X Fashion Area is to offer “exhibits for apparel goods that collaborates with video game contents.” Meanwhile, the area specializing in cloud gaming, will exhibit “various game streaming services, their peripheral devices and infrastructure for providing these services.”

Again, e-Sports will be of great importance to the event, particularly as it continues to expand each year. TGS 2020 is scheduled to hold several championships at the massive “e-Sports X (Cross)” stage. More information on this matter will become available sometime this April.

Other traditional events and exhibitions include: General Exhibition Area, Smartphone Game Area, Game School Area, Indie Game Area, e-Sports Area, VR/AR Area, Merchandise Sales Area, and the Family Game Park. Events such as the TGS Forum, Sense of Wonder Night, and the International Party for industry professionals and media are also on track to return.

[Source: Twinfinite]