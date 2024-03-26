Upcoming PS5 Update Introduces Community Game Help Feature

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that an upcoming PS5 system update will introduce Community Game Help — an enhancement of the existing Game Help feature. As the name suggests, Community Game Help will solicit helpful tips and advice from gamers for their fellow players.

As revealed on the PS Blog, the new Game Help feature will be available to all PS5 players, including those without an active PS Plus subscription. Previously, Game Help was only available to subscribers.

According to Sony, Community Game Help is designed to expand a game’s library of hints and tips, adding helpful gameplay videos from players who opt in to contribute. In other words, if players are stuck at a certain point in a given game, they’ll have helpful videos pointing them in the right direction. The new feature will also include helpful tips and hints by developers themselves.

Players can access Community Game Help similar to how they access the existing feature i.e. pressing the PS button on the DualSense to access the Action Card with the “Hints inside” icon. This feature will also be available on the PS App like the current Game Help.

Those who want to opt in to help their fellow gamers will need to follow these steps when they become available in the coming months:

Go to [Captures & Broadcasts] >[Captures] > [Auto Captures] > [Community Game Help], then select [Participate] to opt in to the program.

You can also select the monthly capture limit to control how many videos you will allow to be captured from your gameplay per month.

You can opt in and out anytime via the PS5’s Settings menu.

Community Game Help will be rolled out later this year, starting with select games.