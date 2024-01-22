PS Plus Loses Ace Combat 7 and More Soon

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is currently free to download for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription. However, that won’t be the case for much longer, as the game leaves PS Plus next month.

Ace Combat 7 is one of several games leaving PS Plus next month

Released in 2019, Ace Combat 7 is the latest installment of Bandai Namco’s long-running combat flight simulation games series. It saw the return to the franchise’s fictional setting of Strangereal after three spinoffs in a version of the real world. The game continues the franchise tradition of combining realistic aircraft with over-the-top sci-fi elements. It was also the first mainline game since 2007’s Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation.

Interestingly, Ace Combat 7 isn’t the only seventh game leaving PS Plus next month. Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7 and Capcom’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are also on the way out.

2017’s Resident Evil 7 is a soft reboot of the franchise. In addition to telling a smaller and more focused story, it switched to first-person and emphasized horror over action. Meanwhile, 2022’s Tekken 7 continues the series’ ongoing story but introduces new features. These include some designed to make it more beginner-friendly.

The other games leaving PS Plus are Tacoma, Thomas Was Alone, Oninaki, Lost Sphear, I Am Setsuna, Hue, and Lost Words: Beyond the Page. Tacoma is a walking simulator set on a mysteriously abandoned space station, while Thomas Was Alone is the classic indie platformer by Mike Bithell. I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear, and Oninaki are a trio of retro-inspired JRPGs from Tokyo RPG Factory. Finally, Hue and Lost Words offer different spins on the puzzle platformer genre.