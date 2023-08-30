PS Plus Double Discounts sale going live on PS Store

The PS Plus Double Discounts sale has returned to the PS Store. The promotion kicks off today, and is already live in some regions. PS Plus members can get up to 70% off on select titles whereas those who aren’t members can avail discounts of up to 35%. Highlights include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and WWE 2K23 Standard Cross-Gen Edition.

All games included in PS Plus Double Discounts sale

Full list of discounted games is as follows. The promotion will end on September 13.