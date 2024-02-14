PS Plus Extra & Premium February 2024 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the full list of PS Plus Extra and Premium games for February 2024. Headlining PlayStation Plus Extra are games like Need for Speed Unbound, The Outer Worlds, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus Premium gets Resistance: Retribution and a couple of games in the Tales of… franchise.

PS Plus Extra February 2024 games

There will be 9 new games added to PS Plus Extra. All of the games will be added to the service on February 20. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Extra this month:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5, PS4)

LEGO Jurassic World (PS4)

LEGO Worlds (PS4)

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5)

Rogue Lords (PS4)

Roguebook (PS5, PS4)

Tales of Arise (PS5, PS4)

Tales of Zestiria (PS4)

PS Plus Premium February 2024 games

There will be three new games added to PS Plus Premium, all of which will also arrive on February 20. Bend Studio’s PSP game Resistance: Retribution is finally added to the service following nearly two years of rumors. Joining it are two more games from the Tales of… franchise. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Premium this month:

Resistance: Retribution (PS5, PS4)

Tales of Symphonia (PS5, PS4)

Tales of Vesperia (PS5, PS4)

Sony has also already revealed the games that will be leaving the service on February 20. Out with the old and in with the new, as they say. Of course, you can always purchase the game from the PS Store to continue playing at your leisure. Otherwise, this leaves just six days to finish up the following ten games: