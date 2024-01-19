Sony has revealed the next batch of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs. A total of 10 games thus far are scheduled to leave the service by mid February 2024. Players will need to wrap up their progress before the 20th unless they plan to purchase the games.

List of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in February 2024

The following games are set to leave the service next month. Players will lose access to the titles once they are removed from the catalogs.

Tacoma

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Tekken 7

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Oninaki

Lost Sphear

I Am Setsuna

Thomas Was Alone

Hue

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

There is a chance Sony will end up adding more games to this list so keep an eye on the “Last Chance to Play” section on the PS Store.

As a reminder, the following games were added to PS Plus Extra and Premium this week:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition (PS4, PS5)

Resident Evil 2 (PS4, PS5)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5)

LEGO City Undercover (PS4)

Just Cause 3 (PS4)

Session: Skate Sim (PS4, PS5)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4, PS5)

Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

Premium only: