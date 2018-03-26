X-Morph: Defense European Assault DLC Out Next Week

EXOR Studios has announced today that brand new DLC for X-Morph: Defense, a twin-stick shooter tower-defense hybrid, will be releasing next week on April 2. The “European Assault” DLC will feature a brand new mini-story campaign that takes place in parallel to the events of the main game, and is launching alongside a free update to the game that will add a Survival Mode and online leaderboards for all players. The DLC will be available to players for $4.99,

You can check out a trailer for the upcoming DLC below:

For a deeper look at the tower defense title, check out some of the key features for the game below:

TOWER DEFENSE

– Build your towers anywhere on the map.

– Destroy obstacles, collapse buildings and bridges to change enemy paths.

– Connect towers with laser fences that block enemy movement.

– Smart enemies – there are no predefined enemy paths. Enemies adapt to the changing battlefield and your tower placement, making the challenge a lot more interesting.

– Advanced tower types – different kinds of enemies require different defense strategies. Build advanced towers to counter special enemies. SHOOTER

– Don’t wait for your enemies – engage them directly with the X-Morph fighter.

– Morph into four distinct fighter forms, each one with a different weapon and special ability. HUMAN MECHA

– Fight huge, building size, mechanical war machines. Each boss fight is unique and heavily influences the gameplay environment. Entire cities will be destroyed. SPLIT SCREEN CO-OP

– Fend off the human threat with a friend at your side. SINGLE PLAYER AND COOP STORY CAMPAIGNS

– take over the Earth by invading locations all around the globe including South Africa, Russia, USA, Japan, China, Britain, Argentina and other countries

– upgrade your towers and abilities throughout the course of the story campaign

– the entire story campaign is available in coop mode

– coop missions include additional enemy waves that create a new gameplay experience

– three difficulty modes

X-Morph: Defense is available now.