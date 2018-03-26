X-Morph: Defense European Assault DLC Out Next Week
EXOR Studios has announced today that brand new DLC for X-Morph: Defense, a twin-stick shooter tower-defense hybrid, will be releasing next week on April 2. The “European Assault” DLC will feature a brand new mini-story campaign that takes place in parallel to the events of the main game, and is launching alongside a free update to the game that will add a Survival Mode and online leaderboards for all players. The DLC will be available to players for $4.99,
You can check out a trailer for the upcoming DLC below:
For a deeper look at the tower defense title, check out some of the key features for the game below:
TOWER DEFENSE
– Build your towers anywhere on the map.
– Destroy obstacles, collapse buildings and bridges to change enemy paths.
– Connect towers with laser fences that block enemy movement.
– Smart enemies – there are no predefined enemy paths. Enemies adapt to the changing battlefield and your tower placement, making the challenge a lot more interesting.
– Advanced tower types – different kinds of enemies require different defense strategies. Build advanced towers to counter special enemies.
SHOOTER
– Don’t wait for your enemies – engage them directly with the X-Morph fighter.
– Morph into four distinct fighter forms, each one with a different weapon and special ability.
HUMAN MECHA
– Fight huge, building size, mechanical war machines. Each boss fight is unique and heavily influences the gameplay environment. Entire cities will be destroyed.
SPLIT SCREEN CO-OP
– Fend off the human threat with a friend at your side.
SINGLE PLAYER AND COOP STORY CAMPAIGNS
– take over the Earth by invading locations all around the globe including South Africa, Russia, USA, Japan, China, Britain, Argentina and other countries
– upgrade your towers and abilities throughout the course of the story campaign
– the entire story campaign is available in coop mode
– coop missions include additional enemy waves that create a new gameplay experience
– three difficulty modes
X-Morph: Defense is available now.