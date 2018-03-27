Puzzle Fighter PS4 Version Rated by PEGI

If a PEGI rating is to be believed, then a Puzzle Fighter PS4 port is in the works. The new listing, which went up today, reveals that Capcom’s crossover puzzle game is coming to consoles and PC. It received a 12 rating for mild violence, and the game has characters from different Capcom series battling it out in classic puzzle fighting fashion.

Check out the Puzzle Fighter PS4 rating below:

Here’s more on the puzzle game (that is currently available on mobile):

Experience Puzzle Fighter action like never before. Assemble a team of legendary characters from favorite Capcom franchises. Challenge players to thrilling real-time battles. Discover dozens of strategic abilities. Build up and destroy gems to unleash epic combos. Puzzle Fight your way to the top of the World Leaderboard! Build your team with a main and two assist characters, each with their own strengths and benefits. Enlist Street Fighter’s Ryu, Ken, or Chun-Li to take on Mega Man’s X, Darkstalkers’ Morrigan, or Dead Rising’s Frank West. A growing roster of Capcom’s most famous characters compete on legendary stages from Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Okami, and more. Get ready for a knockout world of explosive gem-crushing action in the ultimate Puzzle Fighting game! FEATURES • Challenge players from around the globe in exciting real-time puzzle battles

• Collect your favorite characters, each with unique and iconic abilities

• Build and level up a team of legendary fighters and compete on classic stages from across the Capcom universe

• Customize your team with dozens of costumes and colors

• Take on daily missions for exclusive rewards

• Challenge friends to casual battles and discover new strategies and playstyles

• Collect Ranking Points and climb the World Leaderboard in PvP seasons

• Discover new characters, stages, and tournaments with live events

• Experience the evolution of the beloved arcade classic Puzzle Fighter

Puzzle Fighter is available now on mobile. We’ll have more on the PS4 version as details surface.