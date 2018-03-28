Compare the PlayStation 4 Pro and PS4 Versions of Far Cry 5

With Far Cry 5 now out for players to check out, it’s the perfect time for studios to begin looking at just how the game runs across various platforms. With the full game out to analyze, the tech group Digital Foundry has released a video detailing the differences in the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 4 versions of the game. Other platforms will be tested in the coming days, but today it’s just Sony, so check out below for the breakdown.

The analysis video (above) does a great job of breaking down just what makes Far Cry 5 such a pretty game, including across either an advanced or older console. When it comes to the video output of both consoles, the results are likely what you would expect, but there are tons of interesting tidbits in the video, so if you’re enjoying the game or simply looking for more information, make sure to give it a watch.

For more on the newly released game, make sure to check out our review of Far Cry 5. Here’s a snippet below:

Far Cry 5 takes steps forward by upping the stakes with a sinister villain and bold new setting, while also stumbling backwards with its non-linear approach and separation of character progression from the world. A silent protagonist and convenient MacGuffin undermine the imposing nature of The Father and Eden’s Gate, though I still think Joseph Seed is the best Far Cry villain yet. Clear effort went into making sure Far Cry in America would work, as well as giving the player a lot of freedom. Those pieces came at the expense of meaningful progression and solid narrative structure to fully support the ominous cast. It handles the balance between goofy and serious clumsily, leaving me not quite sure which it wants to be more. For both better and worse, Far Cry 5 is a far cry from those that came before, though it’s still a lot of fun to play.

Far Cry 5 is available now.