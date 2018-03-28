Play as the Harbinger in Omensight, Coming to PS4 Later This Year

Spearhead Games has announced today that their next title, Omensight, will be launching for PlayStation 4 alongside the PC launch. The game, which puts you in the shoes of a Harbinger who must come to figure out what has caused a recent apocalypse, will launch in the Spring/Summer season of 2018.

For a brief look into the backstory of the game and how players will act as the Harbinger, check out a brief trailer below:

For more on the upcoming game, check out a brief overview of the game below, courtesy of Spearhead Games:

About Omensight When the world of Urralia nears its end, that’s when your work as The Harbinger begins. Take on the impartial, and crucial, role of both warrior and judge to rewrite the destruction of your war-sieged world by identifying characters that may have played a part in the apocalypse. By understanding the events that pushed Urralia to its tragic end, you can manipulate time and circumstance to prevent the catastrophe. Use the power of Omensight to weave a new narrative, pave the way to a brighter future, and give the world of Urralia a second chance.

to weave a new narrative, pave the way to a brighter future, and give the world of Urralia a second chance. Upgrade The Harbinger’s “warp flow combat” and time-slowing spells , then unleash them against enemies to devastating effect.

, then unleash them against enemies to devastating effect. Recruit a colorful cast of characters in your mission to unravel the events that brought about Urralia’s end – Ally with a song-slinging bard, martial-expert army captain, or a beer-swilling bear, all with varying accounts of how the world met its demise.

Omensight will release sometime in Spring/Summer 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.