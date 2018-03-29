F1 2017 Update 1.13 Fixes Bugs, View the Patch Notes

A brand new F1 2017 update is now available for download, and it brings with it some changes. New in F1 2017 update 1.13 are multiple bug fixes, including one nasty bug where the AI was pitting “every lap after multiple weather transitions.” Also fixed was a “bug where players will spawn on top of each other on the grid if posting the same time in an online qualifying session.”

Check out the F1 2017 update 1.13 patch notes below:

Fixed bug where the AI pits every lap after multiple weather transitions

Fixed bug where players will spawn on top of each other on the grid if posting the same time in an online qualifying session

Reduced chance of collision occurring when cars intersect due to network latency

F1 2017 is a content rich experience, but sadly it can be more difficult to get into than it should be. The in-game tutorials are absolute rubbish, and consist merely as videos that barely scrape the surface of the game’s depth. Throw in a career mode that surfaces a gigantic skill tree early on, and the in-depth sections of F1 can be downright scary to a newcomer. That’s something Codemasters will have to address in the future, as simply getting a solid start in a race can be difficult for new players. While not the most novice-friendly racing game, those who put the hours into Codemasters’ latest F1 title will find it a worthwhile endeavor. The on-track action is great, and the level of customization is rarely seen even in other simulations. Unfortunately, a lot of the finer racing concepts aren’t introduced well and the gigantic R&D tree can be overwhelming when first seen during the career mode. If players can get past that, they’ll have a blast.

F1 2017 update 1.13 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.