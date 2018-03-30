Watch Code Vein Boss Fight Gameplay Played by Voice Actor Kaito Ishikawa

Bandai Namco just released a new batch of Code Vein gameplay footage, this time starring voice actor Kaito Ishikawa. In the video, Ishikawa takes on one of the Code Vein boss fights, and manages to come out victorious. It’s a great look at the Souls-like gameplay from Bandai Namco’s upcoming action game.

Check out the new Code Vein boss fight gameplay below:

For more on Code Vein, check out some new details about a new map and attack that were revealed recently:

The newest Blood Veil, the Ivy Blood Veil, unleashes a swift attack that produce thorns that emerge from the ground and pierce enemies from afar. The Ivy Blood Veil joins the previously announced Hound, Ogre, and Stinger Veils. All Blood Veils will offer their own attack power and range of use, and players will be able to swap out Veils as they go to allow for more strategic battles. As for the map, The Ridge of Frozen Souls is described as a “harrowing mountain pass” complete with limited visibility, narrow ledges, deep snow, and ice-covered caves. Players will also have to fight against a massive armored enemy found deep within the Ridge. The imposing enemy is fast, has rocket boosters attached to its back, and also comes equipped with a heavy shield to rush players down with.

Code Vein will release later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: DualShockers]