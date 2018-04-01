Titan Comics and Square Enix Announce Life is Strange Comics

Titan Comics and Life is Strange publisher Square Enix have announced a comic book series based on the critically-acclaimed episodic games. The comics are set to launch as a four-part mini series this year.

“Titan Comics’ Life is Strange returns readers to the setting of Arcadia Bay, offering fans the opportunity to dive back into the story of its beloved characters,” wrote the company in a press release. While no further details were provided, Titan shared an image of Blackwell Academy, which you can see below.

Developed by Dontnod Entertainment (prequel by Deck Nine), Life is Strange has sold over three million copies to date across all platforms. The franchise has won a plethora of awards and numerous accolades since its release in 2015.

The original game follows the story of Max Caulfield, a photography major who has the ability to rewind time. Max and her best friend Chloe embark on a journey together to investigate the mysterious disappearance of another student, and end up uncovering some dark secrets of Arcadia Bay. Along the way, Max learns that rewinding time to alter the past can have devastating effects on the future.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the comics.