Be Prepared to Go Down the Chasm this Summer on the PS4 and PS Vita

Are you a massive fan of platformers? Do you like games that remind you of classics like Castlevania, Metroid, or Megaman? Do you just want to get nostalgic on 2D, pixel-styled games? Then Chasm might be what you were waiting for all this time.

Chasm is a Kickstarter project made by Bit Kid Inc., with a team composed of five people. Development of the game started in the summer of 2012, and had a successful Kickstarter campaign by May of 2013. After all that time, it’s finally headed for release this summer. John Petruzzi, founder of Bit Kid Inc., described the game in a post on the official US PlayStation Blog. According to him:

Welcome to Chasm, an action adventure game in which you play a new recruit undertaking your first mission for the Guildean Kingdom. Thrilled to prove your worth as a knight, you track strange rumors that a mine vital to the war effort has been shut down. But what you discover in the mining town is worse than you imagined: The townspeople have begun to disappear, kidnapped by supernatural creatures emerging from the depths. Honor-bound to solve the mystery and restore peace to the Kingdom, you embark upon an epic adventure, with deadly battles against cunning monsters, exploration of ancient catacombs and castles, and powerful new equipment hidden at every turn. Though the overall story is the same for all players, your hero’s journey will be unique: each of the rooms has been hand-designed, and behind the scenes Chasm stitches these rooms together into a one-of-a-kind world map that will be your own.

If you have been one of the lucky few who played a demo of Chasm way back 2014, then the full game will surprise you even more. According to another statement made by Petruzzi on that same post, “Whereas the earliest demo had a few enemies and room types in the first area of the game, Chasm now has six fully realized areas, with tons of enemies, bosses, puzzles, and platforming challenges.”

He also stated that Chasm will have detailed backgrounds, puzzles, and even different sound effects for every enemy. This is all done to create an immersive world, albeit, in 2D.

While a specific Chasm release date wasn’t given, the team behind it is finishing the final touches of the games and is preparing to submit the full game to Sony. Chasm descends this summer for the PS4 and PS Vita this 2018.