The Lost Child Launches in June for Both North America and Europe

NiS American has announced today that The Lost Child will launch later this year, with the game getting a June 19 release date in North America, and a June 22 date for Europe. The game – coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Vita (digitally) – puts players in the shoes of journalist Hayato Ibuki, who gets caught in the middle of a war featuring mythological creatures known as Astrals.

If you want to get a quick glimpse at the upcoming game, check out below for a recent trailer that introduces some of the characters:

For more on The Lost Child, including some key features on the game, check out the following:

About the Story: Occult journalist Hayato Ibuki encounters a strange girl during his investigations into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo. She implores that Hayato must live, before bestowing upon him a mystical device that allows him to capture mythological and arcane creatures. He is thrusted into a world beyond our own, home to horrific demons and celestial beings. In it, he must delve into dungeons called Layers and solve the mystery of the device. Where his journey leads him could decide the fate of our world… Key Features: Mythology Unbound – Features 100+ Astrals from myths and legends to capture, each with 3 unique forms to progress through! Spread the Wealth of Knowledge – There are more than 250+ skills to learn and distribute among your party of captured Astrals. The Infinite Abyss Awaits – Test yourself against massive dungeons with up to 100 floors of deathly dangers!

The Lost Child will launch on June 19, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation Vita.