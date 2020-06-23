NIS America is preparing to release Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in North America and Europe sometime in 2021. Whenever the RPG arrives, fans will be able to pick it up on either the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or PC via Steam.

The publisher announced as much during today’s New Game+ Expo stream. As is often the case, a brand-new trailer accompanied the news. Check out a fresh look at Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in action in the following video:

NIS America and developer Falcom additionally unleashed details about a special edition. Preorders are currently live on NIS America’s storefront for a Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Limited Edition, which will come to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $99.99. According to the product listing, this edition will feature all of the following contents:

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Pact Edition for PS4/Switch

Monstrum Memoirs (Mini Art Booklet)

Melodies of the Macabre (1-Disc OST Sampler)

Reverse Coversheet

Chains and Chansons One-Disc Official Soundtrack

Nails in the Coffin Hardcover Art Book

Ys IX Prequel: The Lost Sword Short Novel

The Crimson King Chibi Figure

The Monstrums of Balduq Art Card Collection

Balduq’s Most Wanted Keychain Set

Monstrum Box

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launched in Japan on the PlayStation 4 late last year. This installment in the long-running Ys franchise takes place in the new locale of Balduq aka the Prison City. Series protagonist Adol Christin returns to find himself embroiled in a mystery that revolves around Monstrum–people who possess supernatural powers. In addition to a new setting, longtime fans can expect to experiment with a range of new abilities.

[Source: NIS America via Gematsu]