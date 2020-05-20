Over a dozen game developers and publishers are teaming up to participate in New Game+ Expo, a digital event scheduled to go live this June. The lineup is primarily made up of Japan-based companies, but the showcase should feature something for gamers of all tastes. After all, it’s set to include “a diverse assortment of dozens of titles spanning every genre.” New Game+ Expo will exclusively stream on Twitch at 8:00am PST on June 23rd.

The event’s organizers have provided a full list of every developer and publisher that plans to take part. That list is as follows, according to the online showcase’s official website:

Acttil

Aksys Games

Arc System Works America

Atlus

Grasshopper Manufacture

GungHo Online Entertainment America

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

Koei Tecmo America

Natsume Inc.

NIS America.

Playism

Sega of America

SNK Corporation

Spike Chunsoft

WayForward

In a statement concerning the event, via Gematsu, the expo’s Producer Adam Johnson explained: “New Game+ Expo is a grassroots coalition of publishers and developers. Organizing together for the first time, we hope fans have fun as we take a look at the combined upcoming lineup of games for 2020 and beyond!”

A statement from Sega of America’s COO and President Ian Curran suggests the ongoing situation surrounding coronavirus led to the formation of such a showcase. Curran’s note reads in part, “COVID-19 has brought with it many challenges, but also an opportunity to come together as a bold collective of publishers.”

New Game+ Expo serves as yet another digital show gamers will want to keep an eye on come June. One of the more imminent showcases includes EA Play Live, slated for June 11th. In addition, throughout the next few months, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest will usher in new announcements. Summer Game Fest has, thus far, given a platform to reveals for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remakes and the Unreal Engine 5 demo.

[Source: New Game+ Expo via Gematsu]