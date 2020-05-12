Confirming the mounting rumors in recent months, the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games are getting remastered, again, although this time it might be more apt to call them full remakes as opposed to HD remasters. The classic games are coming in a new collection on September 4, 2020, enhanced with a fresh set of visuals, also adding features from later games in the series like the revert, lip tricks, and the wall plant, and will also include all-new original multiplayer game modes. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 brings back the original levels, tricks, and even the classic skaters you remember. (Here’s hoping the secret skaters make a return too!) Perhaps the best news of all? Songs from the original soundtracks are being included in this new release. Check out the trailer below, showing comparisons between the original levels and the remade versions:

Developed by Activision studio Vicarious Visions—the same team behind the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy—they are touting this as a “faithful remaster” while also enhancing the original games and building them up with additional goals and challenges to keep players engaged. A number of the team members also worked on the original series, keeping the integrity of those original games intact while developing the remaster. Jen Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions said:

Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series. We’re taking what you knew and loved from the original games and mixing that with enhanced creative tools which will allow gamers to invent brand new ways to play the game they love. We’re confident it will be the ultimate Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater experience fans have been asking for.

Tony Hawk himself is also involved with the project, despite previous reports saying he was “no longer working” with Activision. “The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today,” said Tony Hawk. “I’m excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers – and existing fans – to grow the sport even further.”

Tony Hawk and actor Jack Black showcased the game’s iconic warehouse level on Black’s Jablinsky Games YouTube channel, because what’s a more fit duo to unveil the remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater than the game’s namesake and… well, Jack Black? Digital preorders of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will receive access to the Warehouse level demo “at a later date.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will retail for $39.99. A digital deluxe version with unique in-game content will be available for $49.99. And there will be a collector’s edition for $99.99 that includes a limited-run Birdhouse skate deck. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 releases on September 4, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.