Summer Game Fest 2023 Partners Announced, Includes PlayStation & More

Geoff Keighley took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the Summer Game Fest 2023 partners. The line-up includes some major studios and companies, who will all showcase their games this year.

Who will be at Summer Game Fest 2023?

Included in the Summer Game Fest 2023 partners announcement from Keighley are companies like Electronic Arts, Disney, Epic, Gearbox, Capcom, Annapurna, Square Enix, Sega, Xbox, and more.

Keighley also announced that public tickets for the event were available to buy now, with tickets up at Ticketmaster now for $35. The event will take place at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on June 8, 2023.

The full list of the companies appearing at Summer Game Fest this year are as follows:

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna

Bandai Namco

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA

Epic Games

Focus

Gearbox Publishing

Grinding Gear Games

hoyoverse

Kabam, Larian

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Paradox

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Smilegate

Square Enix

Stema

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox