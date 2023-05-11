Summer Game Fest 2023 Partners Announced, Includes PlayStation & More

Geoff Keighley took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the Summer Game Fest 2023 partners. The line-up includes some major studios and companies, who will all showcase their games this year.
Who will be at Summer Game Fest 2023?
Included in the Summer Game Fest 2023 partners announcement from Keighley are companies like Electronic Arts, Disney, Epic, Gearbox, Capcom, Annapurna, Square Enix, Sega, Xbox, and more.
Keighley also announced that public tickets for the event were available to buy now, with tickets up at Ticketmaster now for $35. The event will take place at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on June 8, 2023.
The full list of the companies appearing at Summer Game Fest this year are as follows:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna
- Bandai Namco
- Behaviour
- Capcom
- CD Projekt Red
- Devolver
- Digital Extremes
- Disney
- EA
- Epic Games
- Focus
- Gearbox Publishing
- Grinding Gear Games
- hoyoverse
- Kabam, Larian
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Paradox
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Smilegate
- Square Enix
- Stema
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox