Is Fist of the North Star Making its Way to the West?

It’s no secret that Sega has been on a roll as of late. The company had recently announced a brand new Sakura Wars game, the Shenmue I & II remakes, among other future plans during last week’s Sega FES 2018 event.

Immediately following the Western release of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Sega conducted a survey to better help serve consumers with future plans. While this is rather standard practice, one particularly interesting question stood out from the rest.

Toward the end of the survey, participants were asked: “While no localization has been announced at this time, how interested are you in the Fist of the North Star game created by the developers of Yakuza?”

For those unaware, Fist of the North Star was released only in Japan earlier this year by the team behind the popular Yakuza series.

Taking the latter franchise’s Western success into consideration, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the localization of Fist of the North Star sometime in the future. And if Sega is gauging interest partly based on Yakuza’s success, this only gives us more hope about the relatively isolated series.

Fist of the North Star PS4 announcement trailer (Japan):



To date, the only games released outside of Japan are Fist of the North Star (NES, 1989), 10 Big Brawls for the King of Universe (Game Boy, 1991), and the newer Ken’s Rage series that launched in 2010.

We had recently talked about Sega’s long-term plans to work on many more IPs and make a stronger effort to connect with fans worldwide. Do you think this could mark the beginning of a new era for Fist of the North Star in Western territories?

[Via: PushSquare]