Assassin’s Creed Infinity May Have a Monthly Subscription

Assassin’s Creed Infinity may come with a monthly subscription and a focus on microtransactions if the latest rumors are to be believed. The project, which will seemingly be a multiplayer hub rather than a game, is hoped to be a “single entry point” for the franchise where players can access games, DLC, and exclusive content.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity subscription may let players access older games

The Assassin’s Creed Infinity monthly subscription may work “a bit like GamePass,” according to franchise insider j0nathan. Players should then be able to access content like the older Assassin’s Creed games, future DLCs, and an exclusive skin/item per month. The latter is where the microtransactions likely come into the picture. Whether the newer games would be included is not certain.

j0nathan claims the information “is not 100% reliable” so take this with a huge pinch of salt, although it is worth mentioning that Ubisoft has already confirmed Infinity will not be free-to-play. The insider claims he is passing on the information “in order to cause a bad buzz and push Ubisoft not to venture too far into this area and to possibly reconsider the economics of the platform before its release at the end of the year.”

Ubisoft Forward is due to take place on June 10 and is where we expect to hear more information on the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. For now, we know there are multiple projects in development. Assassin’s Creed Red, the upcoming game set in Japan, is expected to be revealed at the show and reports claim the game will accompany the release of Infinity.

After these, there is Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which is reported to be aiming for a 2026 release according to Insider Gaming. The next few years may also see an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake, another remake of an older title, a free-to-play 4-player co-op PvE project called Raid, a multiplayer game codenamed Echoes, and a game codenamed Nebula with “settings based in India, Aztec Empire, and Mediterranean.”