Assassin’s Creed Red Gets Title, Official Reveal Stream Date Set

Two years after its announcement, the game codenamed Assassin’s Creed Red finally has an official title. Now called Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the new game will take players to feudal Japan. While there isn’t a release date or any gameplay yet, Ubisoft announced there will be an official reveal this Wednesday.

Ubisoft will reveal Assassin’s Creed Shadows on May 15th

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows reveal goes live on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on May 15th. Fans will also notice a countdown on the publisher’s social media accounts. Fans who solve the hourglass puzzle before time runs out will get a special reward. However, they had better hurry, as they only have until the 15th.

Ubisoft teased Assassin’s Creed Red during Ubisoft Forward in 2022, alongside the games codenamed Hexe and Jade. Described as offering a “very powerful shinobi fantasy,” the game is still relatively mysterious.

While Japanese feudalism lasted almost 700 years, most people think of the Warring States period of the 1400s and 1500s. Established Assassin’s Creed lore has the Assassins and Templars both reaching Japan in the early 1500s. The Assassins recruited several shinobi to their cause, including the famous historical ninja Hattori Hanzō.

While AC games usually don’t cast players as real people, Hattori seems like a good choice for breaking that rule. At the very least, he’s likely to appear if the game takes place in the 1500s. Notably, a game in that era would also be the most modern one in some time, taking place several decades after Assassin’s Creed: Revelations.