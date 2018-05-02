Check Out the New Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer

As promised earlier this week, Rockstar Games has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2. In it, we get a taste of what’s to come in the upcoming game, including more information about the story of the game. It’s 1899, and the wild west era has almost come to an end despite random outcroppings of outlaw gangs. The trailer also teases us with some brief glimpses of the upcoming gameplay, and it looks as good as one would expect from a Rockstar title. Fans are still eager to learn even more about the upcoming game, but for now, we can sit back and watch a brand new trailer.

Check out the new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer below:

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally set to release in Fall 2017, but was delayed into Spring 2018 (and now October 2018). This is the first game Rockstar has built from the ground up for the latest generation of consoles, and they explained that they needed some extra time is needed to deliver what fans are expecting from the upcoming open-world title. Here’s what they said when they made the delay:

This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans. We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.

When Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on October 26, 2018 it will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.