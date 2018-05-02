Lumines Remastered Delayed, Will Launch in June

Enhance Games has announced today that the previously announced remastered version of Lumines, which was originally scheduled to launch this month, will instead be launching next month on June 26. The game, an HD remake of the original Lumines that debuted in 2004, is being developed by Japanese studio Resonair. No reason for the delay has been revealed, but on Enhance’s Twitter account, they revealed the new release date with a promise that the “sun will be shinin” in June.

[LUMINES REMASTERED release date announcement] You’ve been waiting long enough. Can you wait just a little longer? 🙏🏼 LUMINES REMASTERED is officially releasing 6/26 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Steam Yes, we know we said May, but the sun will be shinin’ in June ☀️ pic.twitter.com/l25gjKZJX6 — Enhance (@enhance_exp) May 1, 2018

For more on the upcoming Lumines Remastered, check out a brief description of the upcoming game below:

Developed by Japanese studio Resonair, LUMINES REMASTERED brings minimalism to the puzzle genre where the fusion of light and sound sets the stage for a two-color falling block experience playable on-the-go on Nintendo Switch or at home in 4K on PC and consoles. Groove to electronic jams while strategically dropping blocks before the BPM bar sweeps combos clean after each measure. It’s a stylish game perfect to play anywhere or at anytime. Game Features: Feel the sound: Play over 40 skins with electronic atmospheres from chill to upbeat. Shuffle skins (like a music playlist) as more are unlocked in a new Shuffle mode.

Play over 40 skins with electronic atmospheres from chill to upbeat. Shuffle skins (like a music playlist) as more are unlocked in a new Shuffle mode. Feel the rhythm: Feel the rhythm and blocks dropping from the dynamic HD Rumble of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ as well as the DualShock®4 and Xbox One controllers. Choose to feel both rhythm and blocks or just the blocks.

Feel the rhythm and blocks dropping from the dynamic HD Rumble of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ as well as the DualShock®4 and Xbox One controllers. Choose to feel both rhythm and blocks or just the blocks. Feel the vibration: Turn on Trance Vibration and sync multiple controllers to feel the bass across your body.

Turn on Trance Vibration and sync multiple controllers to feel the bass across your body. Feel the challenge: Faster tempos means less time to make combos, but slower songs can mean uncleared stacks. You’ll get hooked.

Faster tempos means less time to make combos, but slower songs can mean uncleared stacks. You’ll get hooked. Feel the fun: Take the challenge to unlock all skins and avatars, play against friends in VS 2-player mode, or climb the ranks to the top of the online leaderboards.

