Upcoming God of War Patch Includes Another Text-Size Fix

One of the biggest complaints regarding God of War has been font size of the in-game text. Many players have found it to be incredibly small, even with the most recent patch. Evidently, if you want to read the Codex entries in the menu section, you might have to get closer to your screen. Sony Santa Monica aims to fix this issue once and for all with upcoming updates.

From their God of War support blog, they iterate they have a few plans for upcoming patches, including increasing the font size (again) and debuting the highly anticipated Photo Mode. Here is a bit of what they have in mind:

With the global release of God of War, it has been great to watch and hear from our players. We wanted to take a moment to highlight things we’re planning to address in upcoming patches. We will be debuting Photo Mode and introducing a global increase to text size in all menus and subtitles. We’re also planning an additional controller option to remap Rage Mode. We are continuing to investigate an issue where selecting the “New Game” option from the main menu without closing down the application first may result in missing dialogue and possible progression blockers. To avoid this in the meantime, please close down the application before starting a new playthrough. Lastly, we are working to include fixes for some infrequent crashes and bugs to continue to stabilize the experience.

We reviewed God of War earlier this year, and suffice to say, like most players out there, Paulmichael Contreras absolutely loved it.

God of War is a sublime feast for the eyes. Norse gods have never looked better. The environments of the Scandinavian region are exquisitely detailed, with lush plant life and even some wildlife popping up from time to time. Kratos’ adventure takes him to otherworldly realms as well, each also well detailed and showing a respect of the mythology from which inspiration is drawn. Kratos looks better than he ever has, with a Letterman-esque beard to boot. Animation is seamless, as are the many cutscenes that tell the story of Kratos and his son in a strange land.

[Source: God of War Support]