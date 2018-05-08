PlayStation Store Global Update – May 8, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

EVERSPACE ($29.99/PS+ $23.99)(out 5-22)

Gorogoa ($11.99)(out 5-22)

H1Z1 – Nemesis Pre-Order Bundle ($29.99/PS+ $23.99)(out 5-22)

NBA Playgrounds 2 ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)(out 5-22)

Tennis World Tour ($59.99)(out 5-22)

Tennis World Tour Legends Edition ($74.99/PS+ $67.49)(out 5-22)

PSVR Games

2MD: VR Football ($10.00)

CoolPaintrVR ($19.99)

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR ($59.99)

PS4 Games

AFL EVOLUTION PLUS SEASON PACK 2018 ($49.99)

AO International Tennis ($49.99)

Call of Duty®: WWII – Gold Edition ($59.99)

City of Brass ($19.99)

Conan Exiles ($49.99)(

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare ($19.99)

Death Road to Canada ($11.99)

Deiland ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle ($79.99)

Hyper Sentinel ($12.99)

InkSplosion ($4.99)

Lunch Truck Tycoon 2 ($9.99)

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR ($59.99)

Paladins Champions Pack ($29.99)

Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99/PS+ $44.99)

Paladins Season Pass 2018 ($39.99)

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle ($64.99)

Raging Justice ($13.49)

Shantae : Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition ($29.99)

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle ($79.99)

Tacoma ($15.99)

Through the Woods ($19.99)

Trailblazers ($29.99/PS+ $26.99)

Tyr: Chains of Valhalla ($9.89)

PS4 Add-on Content

AFL EVOLUTION PLUS SEASON PACK 2018 ($9.99)

Atelier Lydie & Suelle DLC ($0.99 and up)

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare DLC ($0.99 and up)

Deer Hunter Reloaded: Canada Region Pack ($4.99)

Destiny 2 – Expansion II: Warmind ($19.99)

Extinction: Jackal Invasion ($6.99)

Far Cry 5 Care Package ($6.99)

Fishing Planet: Char Charger’s Pack ($14.99)

Gal*Gun 2 DLC ($4.99 and up)

Knights of Valour: Beginner’s Weapon Pack (Free for PS+)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War 4K DoM Cinematics (Free)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion ($19.99)

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC ($0.49 and up)

MX vs ATV All Out DLC ($2.99 each)

theHunter™: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 1 ($3.99)

World of Tanks – Dark Horse Mega Prime ($63.99)

PS Vita Games

Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare ($19.99)

InkSplosion ($4.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3