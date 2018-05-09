Cross-Play Podcast Episode #5: We Get it Rockstar, Trevor is Crazy

Cross-Play episode five is hear for your ears! Just face it, at this point, we aren’t going away, so you might as well listen and love us. The Cross-Play Podcast brings you the greatest collaborative podcast between PSLS and Game Revolution writers, crossing boundaries of game preferences and even platforms. This week we talk a lot about rocks. Rockstar, Rocksteady, and even though we don’t actually ever mention Dwayne Johnson verbally, at least 25% of us were probably thinking about him for the duration of the recording.

The Cross-Play Podcast sees worlds collide as PlayStation LifeStyle and our sister site Game Revolution come together to talk about what we all do best: games. In the fifth episode, we talk about the new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer and our general thoughts and impressions on Rockstar games. We also talk a little bit about the impressive God of War sales and if Spider-Man can keep up with Kratos later this year. Speaking of Marvel, we talk about what other Marvel titles we want to see and if Spider-Man is the start of even more great superhero games.

This is the next episode in a weekly podcast series for PSLS and GR readers (and now listeners), with every new episode coming to you right here on PSLS every Tuesday (Tuesday is spelled w-e-d-n-e-s-d-a-y this week). We’re always looking for more questions from our readers to answer in each episode, so if there’s something you wanted to ask us, then sound off in the comments section below.

This episode of the Cross-Play Podcast features PSLS Editor-in-Chief Cameron Teague and Senior Editor Chandler Wood joined by GR’s Executive Editor Paul Tamburro and Lead Editor Jason Faulkner, with us covering the biggest releases of the past couple of weeks along with the biggest gaming news. Listen to the podcast with SoundCloud and YouTube below. We have iTunes and Spotify versions set to follow in the very near future:

