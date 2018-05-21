Music From PlayStation Games Will Echo at the Royal Albert Hall

For those of you fortunate enough to live in London (UK) or nearby, you should prepare for what promises to be an amazing event. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is going to perform several soundtracks from a variety of PlayStation games. The PlayStation in Concert will to take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall at the end of the month – or Wednesday, May 30, 2018 to be exact.

The event features the 80-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which is accompanied by the City of London Choir. The official word is that they’ve also thrown in a light show.

Numerous themes from some of Sony’s top video game OSTs are being prepared. The live show is set to take listeners on a musical journey “from vast deserts and overgrown ruins, to ancient artifacts and futuristic landscapes, celebrating some of the most memorable gaming music from the past 20 years.”

If you are a passionate listener of video game soundtracks, Sony has revealed that you’ll be able to hear music from:

Horizon: Zero Dawn

the Uncharted series

The Last of Us

The Last Guardian

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

LittleBigPlanet

Shadow of the Colossus

ICO

Bloodborne

Killzone 2 and more

“The success of our two series of High Score, and the fact that over half a million under-25-year-olds now listen to Classic FM every week, is proof of a growing younger audience for classical music in the UK,” said Classic FM managing editor Sam Jackson.

Ah, clearly they did not have the time to prepare, but it would’ve been great if they also threw in melodies from God of War. There’s always next year, eh?

If you’re in the UK, tickets range from £20 up to £60, but seats will no doubt be in high demand for this one.