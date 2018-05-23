1. The following 3 events will be added to the ‘GT League’:

■ Compétition de France (Beginner League)

Cute, sporty, a clash of the unique. An event for French made cars.

■ Gr. B Rallycross (Amateur League)

By grip or drift; your fate lies in total control of your machine. A race for Group B rally cars.

■ Vision Gran Turismo Trophy + (Professional League)

A race of dream cars, for the Vision Gran Turismo’s. Who will be the king of them all!?

In addition, new Rounds have been added to the following events: FF Challenge (Beginner League), J-Sports Meeting (Amateur League), La Festa Cavallino (Professional League) and Gr.3 Endurance Series (Endurance League).

2. The ‘GR Supra Racing Concept’ car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, will be added.

3. A new layout for the popular ‘Dragon Trail’ track will be added.

This is another facet of the Dragon Trail, embraced by the azure blue Adriatic Sea and lush Croatian nature. Its name is taken from the green olive fields looking down on the course. The pit facility has a rather local feel to it, and the layout is more technical in nature compared to the Seaside version. The 4.3km track contains tricky combined corners and 90 degree turns, with more to discover the harder you drive. Its reverse layout, ‘Gardens II’ will also be included.

4. More additional features will be added.

SCAPES

・Added ‘Hawaii Islands’ to the ‘Featured’ section.

BRAND CENTRAL

・When taking photos in brand-related Spots, you can now choose cars from both the showroom and the garage (limited to cars of that brand).

・BMW-related Spots have been added.

CIRCUIT EXPERIENCE

・Tsukuba Circuit has been added to the ‘Circuit Experience’.