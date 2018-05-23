PlayStation 4 Gets Its Very Own Official SCUF Performance Controller

For those PlayStation gamers who seek a competitive edge, SCUF has just the thing for you. Introducing the Sony-endorsed SCUF Vantage, a customizable PlayStation controller that is the first officially-licensed of its kind on PS4.

The SCUF Vantage PlayStation controller comes in both a wired and wireless variety. The wired, USB-only version will set you back $169.95 while the wireless model comes with a MSRP of $199.95.

Being developed through the PlayStation Official Licensing Program, the SCUF Vantage is packed with several features that may see it become the pro gamer’s controller of choice when it launches in Summer 2018.

Boasting features as intricate as removable vibration modules and adjustable hair triggers, this is one PlayStation controller you won’t want to smash in a fit of rage. The full list of features are as follows.

SCUF Vantage PlayStation Controller Features:

Side-mounted right and left ‘Sax’ buttons – designed to fit the natural placement of a player’s fingers and provide additional configurability

Removable faceplate – makes it easy to change thumb sticks & personalize the controller

Advanced audio control for wired connection – a simple swipe of the audio touch bar adjusts the volume while players can keep their hands on the controller

Removable vibration modules – players can reduce the weight of the controller and lessen hand fatigue

Paddle control system with four removable back paddles

A quick-access remapping switch

Customizable thumb sticks with 3 different heights in either a concave or convex configuration

Adjustable Hair triggers

Trigger stops and extenders

Choice of D-pads

Interchangeable magnetic faceplate

