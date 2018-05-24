Check Out Nearly an Hour of Uncut Vampyr Gameplay

We’re only about two weeks away from the launch of Vampyr, the narrative-driven action-RPG from DONTNOD Entertainment. With that in mind, the studio behind the game has released a ton of new gameplay for fans to check out in the form of an almost one-hour long video from last week’s developer stream on the game. In it, developers not only take players through the game but discuss various aspects of it while answering questions.

You can check out the developer stream below:

The gameplay above is taken from around six hours into the story, so there are some spoilers, but it does show off several of the deep systems that make up Vampyr’s citizen and district ecosystems. In the game, players are free to kill or spare any and all of London’s citizens, but managing the overall health of citizens will be important for later in the game. If you’re excited about Vampyr or even on the fence, it’s definitely a must watch to see just what the game has in store.

Check out below for how DONTNOD describes the upcoming Vampyr:

Prowl the disease ridden streets in Vampyr – a darkly atmospheric action RPG from the studio behind ‘Remember Me’ and ‘Life is Strange’, developed using Unreal Engine 4. Set in early 20th century Britain during a bout of the lethal Spanish flu, the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear. In a completely disorganized and ghostly city, those who are either fools, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the Vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakes; as the player it is you who determines how to harness your new powers, by specializing in deadly, versatile RPG skill-trees that change the way you play. As a doctor recently turned into a Vampire, you try to understand your new affliction. Your quest of intuition, discoveries and struggles, will be filled with death and drama, while your attempt to stem the irrepressible thirst that constantly drives you to take human lives. As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu. Key Features Explore a darkly atmospheric early 20th century London

Play a tormented and powerful Vampire learning the rules of his new condition―a man of science, a beast of the night: Your toughest battles will be within yourself

Build your own combat style through a wide range of crafted weapons and powerful Vampire abilities to defeat a large and unique bestiary

Moral choices will shape your story: How human can a Vampire be when he must feed?

Vampyr will launch on June 5, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.