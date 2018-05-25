Madden NFL 19 Launches in August, Stars Terrell Owens on Hall of Fame Cover

Earlier today, Electronic Arts announced that EA Sports Madden NFL 19 will be launching on August 10, 2018, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As has been the custom for a couple of years, the game will feature a Standard Edition (with a player to be named later as the cover athlete), and a Hall of Fame Edition, which will feature legendary wide receiver and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Terrell Owens, on the cover.

Get your popcorn ready 🍿#Madden19 H.O.F. Edition available August 7th Pre-Order NOW: https://t.co/ccOwgXLIuX pic.twitter.com/Exbnzg0oQ1 — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) May 25, 2018

Preorders for the game are already live, with Electronic Arts promising that this new iteration of Madden will deliver more game-changing control to the player than ever before. According to the company, a brand new animation system has been implemented into the game that will deliver “next level responsiveness” to the animated football players. Of course, there will be a return to Franchise Mode, with the section of the game getting a new progression system that aims to give virtual coaches even more control over how their team operates.

Ultimate Team, perhaps the games most popular mode, will also return with tons of rewards. Players who pre-order the standard edition will receive the full game on August 10 and their choice of one Elite Player from their favorite NFL team, as well as five Gold Team Fantasy Packs. In celebration of Terrell Owens’ induction to the Hall of Fame, fans who pre-order the Hall of Fame Edition of Madden NFL 19 will receive all the benefits of the standard edition but also 3-day earlier access, their choice of one of five Elite Hall of Fame Legends in Madden Ultimate Team, one Training Pack, and seven additional Gold Team Fantasy Packs.

Not too much else has been released regarding the upcoming game, but as we get closer to E3 and EA Play, the studio behind the game will no doubt begin to reveal more, so fear not. In the meantime, let us know in the comments if you’re excited to give this Madden entry a try.

Madden NFL 19 will launch on August 10 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.