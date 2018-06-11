E3 2018: Recapping the Big Weekend of Announcements
The weekend of E3 has come and gone, with so many amazing announcements coming out of Electronic Arts, Bethesda, and even Microsoft. It really is such a great time to be a gamer, with some amazing games announced that are coming out later this year and into 2019. Here are the announcements made this weekend during the press conferences.
Electronic Arts
- Battlefield V Joins the Battle Royale
- FIFA Adds UEFA Champions League
- Battlefield V Multiplayer Trailer
- Respawn Announces Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Unravel 2 Announced and Released in Same Day
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Getting Clone Wars Content
- EA Announces Sea of Solitude
- NBA Live 19 Trailer Shows Off Customization
- First Trailer for Madden NFL 19 Released
- Anthem Out in 2019
- EA Talks Loot Boxes in Anthem
- New Anthem Gameplay
Microsoft
- From Software Reveals Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Dotnot Announces The Adventures of Captain Spirit
- Metro Exodus Gameplay
- Meet Elsa in Kingdom Hearts III Trailer
- Biggest Fallout Yet, New Trailer Shown Off
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Story Trailer
- Capcom Officially Confirms Devil May Cry 5
- Latest Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer
- Microsoft Acquires Ninja Theory and Compulsion Games
- Just Cause 4 Gameplay
- Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer
- Jump Force Announced by Bandai Namco
- Dying Light 2 Trailer
Bethesda
- Rage 2 Gameplay Trailer
- Rage 2 Collector’s Edition Announced, Available to Preorder
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends Coming to Consoles This Year
- DOOM Eternal Announced
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Announced
- Wolfenstein and Prey Getting VR Content
- Prey: Mooncrash DLC Announced w/ New Game Updates
- Fallout: Shelter Announced for PS4, Available Now
- Fallout: 76 is Multiplayer, Releasing in November
- Power Armor Edition for Fallout: 76 Revealed
- First New Franchise in 25 Years, Starfield Revealed
- The Elder Scrolls VI Announced w/ Teaser
Make sure you tune in for the press conferences today from Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Sony.