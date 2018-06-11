PSLS  •  E3  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

E3 2018: Recapping the Big Weekend of Announcements

June 11, 2018Written by Cameron Teague

E3 2018 recap

 

The weekend of E3 has come and gone, with so many amazing announcements coming out of Electronic Arts, Bethesda, and even Microsoft. It really is such a great time to be a gamer, with some amazing games announced that are coming out later this year and into 2019. Here are the announcements made this weekend during the press conferences.

Electronic Arts

Microsoft

Bethesda

Make sure you tune in for the press conferences today from Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Sony.

