Monster Hunter: World Tops 8 Million Sales

It’s safe to say that Monster Hunter: World has beaten all expectations. Recent sales figures released by Capcom have the title at 8.3 million sales for the digital and physical versions combined.

Having already become Capcom’s best-selling game of all time, Monster Hunter: World has added a few hundred thousand sales to its already gigantic figures. In so doing, it has helped Capcom achieve a 648% increase in net income.

With Monster Hunter: World releasing on PCs on August 9, 2018, those figures may very well top 10 million before 2018 ends. It is great news all round for the company, and the financial figures presented reflect that. Capcom has earned $153m in sales, give or take a few cents, across March 2018-June 30, 2018, with Monster Hunter: World absolutely leading the charge when it comes to filling Capcom’s coffers.

That’s not the only thing to get excited about when it comes to this entry in the Monster Hunter franchise. The Final Fantasy XIV crossover is due on August 7, 2018, and the series is even getting its own animated special.

Capcom is saying and doing all the right things when it comes to Monster Hunter: World at the moment, and the incredible sales figures are backing them up in spades.

[Source: Capcom]