Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition Gets New And Improved Arena Mode

Over the past few years, Divinity: Original Sin managed to stand out in the highly competitive RPG genre, and that’s no small feat. The sequel, Divinity: Original Sin 2, was released on the PC in 2017 and received rave reviews. Now, Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is its way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The folks over at Larian Studios have confirmed that the console version will not include the Game Master mode. However, we were also told that the PS4 edition will get native 4K, HDR, and the character Sir Lora.

In addition to that news, Larian noted players will be able to have their favorite characters take part in a new and improved Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition Arena Mode, which will offer new challenges. The Arena Mode also features solo gameplay, online multiplayer PVP, and pass-the-controller Hot Seat mode—that means you may play with your friends no matter where you are. According to Larian, the Arena Mode is also going to bring 16 characters to the game, in addition to first-time playable characters such as Malady, Zandalor, and Radeka. Each of these employs their own unique skills and abilities.

Larian has shared even more info about the Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition Arena Mode:

Arena Mode contains two game modes, the Classic Deathmatch–where players are pitted against each other until only one remains–and Kill the King–where each team must protect a VIP from death. These modes can be played on 13 maps that have been optimized for tactical turn-based combat and includes five brand new arenas. Each map contains three different types of chests that can be looted during the fight, such as a Destruction Coffer that contains destruction scrolls, a Control Coffer that contains control scrolls, or a Source Coffer that contains powerful spells. The revamped Arena Mode also introduces Mutators, which can give skills or change parameters during Arena battles. For example, during Round 2, the Movement Mutator gives magical wings to all Heroes, allowing them to travel long distances, and during Round 7, the mutators initiate Sudden Death, reducing the health of all Heroes to the minimum levels. Mutators, along with a number of other parameters, can be customized by the host.

Apart from that, Larian Studios also made it clear that Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition‘s Arena Mode represents a segment of tactical turn-based combat outside of the core story experience. The Arena Mode is going to arrive in the US on August 31, 2018, on the same day the full game launches.

Are you looking forward to this particular turn-based RPG? If so please share your thoughts about the game in the comments section below. Also, you should know that XCOM 2, another cool turn-based strategy game, is available on PlayStation Now.