Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Version Delayed, New Release Date Set

The Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 release date has been delayed by a week as developer Larian Studios feels it needed more time to hit a technical bar that matches their design ambitions. On the contrary, those who will be playing the game on PC will be pleased to find the release date on that platform has been brought forward by a month.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will come out on PS5 on September 6, just a week later than its previous release date. According to the latest community update from Larian, this is because the game is targeting 60 frames per second and they need just a little extra time to achieve this. The team “[doesn’t] want to compromise on quality, and feel it would be a shame to downscale to 30fps or make other compromises to hit an arbitrary date.”

CEO and creative director Swen Vincke describes Baldur’s Gate 3 as “an astronomical game that never fails to surprise.” The studio released some statistics to put things into perspective to give some sense of the scale of the endeavor to create the game. It has:

More dialogue than three times all three Lord of the Rings books combined, the script for Baldur’s Gate 3 contains over 2 million words

Over 170 hours of cinematics, twice the length of every season of Game of Thrones combined

Seven playable protagonists each with their own rich stories, personalities, desires, and objectives, as well as a best-in-class Character Creation system for custom characters

11 playable races and 31 subraces, with multiple body types

12 classes and 46 subclasses, compared to Divinity: Original Sin 2’s 10 “schools of spells”

Over 600 spells and actions (excluding upcasts), compared to Divinity: Original Sin 2’s 225 player spells and actions

PC players will now be able to play the game on August 6, and the release date was brought forward so players would have more time to play it. In other words, the studio is trying to avoid clashing with games like Starfield and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, while also avoiding recent releases like Final Fantasy 16, Diablo 4, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Other platforms will have to wait even longer to play the game. The Mac version will be “released at a later date.” Xbox players will need to see if Larian can even “ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X|S ecosystem” before the game is announced for that platform, let alone get a release date.