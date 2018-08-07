Capcom Says It Is More Concerned with a Game’s Quality than Sales Numbers

Resident Evil 2 went from a surprise E3 2018 announcement to one of 2019’s most hotly-anticipated games. It follows in the footsteps of Resident Evil 7, was a radical departure for the series. While that game’s sales may have been a bit on the lower side (5.1 million to Resident Evil 6’s 7.1 million), Capcom has said they’re not as concerned with how many copies a game sells. Rather, they’re more concerned with the game’s quality.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Capcom Europe COO Stuart Turner stated Capcom’s focus is more on a game’s quality, rather than its sales numbers. “While we have shareholders to appease, it’s not just about commercial performers,” he explained. “We’d prefer a game that got a 9 and sold less, than got a 6 but sold more.”

Capcom EMEA Marketing Director Antione Molant added, “We are less focused on Day One sales, too. We are looking much more at the long-term.” He also noted the Resident Evil 7‘s success in the VR front, where he claims it’s still the “VR flagship title”.

Considering the critical success of Resident Evil 7, this seems to be a strategy that is working for the company. It returned to the horror roots of the series after Resident Evil 5 and 6.

Capcom is taking fan expectations very seriously, a point touched upon several times during the interview. Devil May Cry 5 came to fruition after the DmC backlash, due to fan demand. Considering what fans may want was also a reason for the removal of tank controls in the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Resident Evil 2 will be released on January 25, 2019, twenty-one years after the release of the original.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]