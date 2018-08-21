PlayStation Store Global Update – August 21, 2018

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection ($99.99)(out 9-4)

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection ($59.99)(out 9-4)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition ($59.99)(out 8-31)

DRAGON QUEST® XI – Digital Edition of Light ($59.99)(out 9-4)

Shadows: Awakening ($49.99/PS+ $44.99)(out 9-4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition ($59.99)(out 3-15-19)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition ($99.99)(out 3-15-19)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition ($119.99)(out 3-15-19)

PSVR Games

Track Lab ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

Circuits

Earthlock

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER

Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders

Transference Demo: The Walter Test Case

PS4 Games

All-Star Fruit Racing ($39.99)

Brawlout ($19.99)

Brawlout Deluxe Edition ($29.99)

Candleman: The Complete Journey ($17.99)

Card Game Bundle ($23.99/PS+ $7.19)

Defiance 2050: Demolitionist Class Pack ($19.99)

Fall of Light ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Globetrotter Bundle ($35.99)

Guacamelee 2! ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

Hero Defense ($29.99/PS+ $26.99)

MOTHERGUNSHIP + Tower of Guns BUNDLE ($24.99)

Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders ($14.99)

Pizza Titan Ultra ($14.99)

Shenmue I & II ($29.99)

Slime Rancher ($19.99)

Socketeer ($9.99)

Spectrum ($11.99/PS+ $9.59)

State of Mind ($39.99)

Treadnaughts ($9.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 Freestyle DLC ($12.99 and up)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT – Rinoa Heartilly Starter Pack ($5.99)

MX vs ATV All Out DLC ($2.99 and up)

OnRush Platinum Credit packs (250 for $1.99 and up to 10,000 for $49.99)

Pinball Arcade: AC/DC Table ($9.99)

Railway Empire – The Great Lakes ($7.99)

World of Tanks DLC Packs ($20.99 and up)

