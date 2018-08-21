PSLS  •  Deals  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSLS Originals  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

PlayStation Store Global Update – August 21, 2018

August 21, 2018Written by Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection ($99.99)(out 9-4)
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection ($59.99)(out 9-4)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition ($59.99)(out 8-31)
  • DRAGON QUEST® XI – Digital Edition of Light ($59.99)(out 9-4)
  • Shadows: Awakening ($49.99/PS+ $44.99)(out 9-4)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition ($59.99)(out 3-15-19)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition ($99.99)(out 3-15-19)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition ($119.99)(out 3-15-19)

PSVR Games

  • Track Lab ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

  • Circuits
  • Earthlock
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
  • Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders
  • Transference Demo: The Walter Test Case

PS4 Games

  • All-Star Fruit Racing ($39.99)
  • Brawlout ($19.99)
  • Brawlout Deluxe Edition ($29.99)
  • Candleman: The Complete Journey ($17.99)
  • Card Game Bundle ($23.99/PS+ $7.19)
  • Defiance 2050: Demolitionist Class Pack ($19.99)
  • Fall of Light ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)
  • Globetrotter Bundle ($35.99)
  • Guacamelee 2! ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)
  • Hero Defense ($29.99/PS+ $26.99)
  • MOTHERGUNSHIP + Tower of Guns BUNDLE ($24.99)
  • Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders ($14.99)
  • Pizza Titan Ultra ($14.99)
  • Shenmue I & II ($29.99)
  • Slime Rancher ($19.99)
  • Socketeer ($9.99)
  • Spectrum ($11.99/PS+ $9.59)
  • State of Mind ($39.99)
  • Treadnaughts ($9.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

  • 3on3 Freestyle DLC ($12.99 and up)
  • DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT – Rinoa Heartilly Starter Pack ($5.99)
  • MX vs ATV All Out DLC ($2.99 and up)
  • OnRush Platinum Credit packs (250 for $1.99 and up to 10,000 for $49.99)
  • Pinball Arcade: AC/DC Table ($9.99)
  • Railway Empire – The Great Lakes ($7.99)
  • World of Tanks DLC Packs ($20.99 and up)

