Forge Ahead and Learn More About New Shadow of the Tomb Raider DLC

Eidos-Montréal has just released a developer diary that dives into Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s upcoming DLC, The Forge, which will be available on November 13, 2018. On top of what was arguably a very rewarding experience in the base game, Eidos-Montréal hopes to provide players with an add-on that will keep them engaged for months to come. Deeper experiences with secondary characters can be expected, as well as new challenge tombs and a greater exploration of the established world.

You can check out the video, below:

Besides new areas and progression of lore, The Forge will also introduce Paths. Paths are three additional skill-paths unlocked in new game plus that give players new outfits, weapons, and skills to start out with. New Paths will be added for players to choose from with every future DLC.

Co-op will also make an appearance within the new DLC, allowing players to raid tombs with their friends. This will present entirely new sets of challenges that will require a communicative approach and strategy. Make sure you’re playing with someone patient, because there’s bound to be a great many traps set for the heavy-footed.

Players can expect new content for Shadow of the Tomb Raider every month, each update offering a new challenge tomb, one side mission, and one path. The goal is to do this over a seven month period. If you have yet to get your hands on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, check out our review to see if it’s something you’d be into.

[Source: Youtube]