Japan Is Getting a Physical Stardew Valley: Collector’s Edition

All you diehard farmers in Japan will soon be able to take a special version of Stardew Valley home with you. Oizumi Amuzio announced that Statrdew Valley: Collector’s Edition will be coming to Japan on January 31, 2019. A similar bundle has already been released in the West, so it’s nice to see Japan get some of the love. The release will go for 3,500 yen and is for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The Stardew Valley special edition will come with the game, the soundtrack, a map of Pelican Town, and a guidebook. These are all of the things the Western release comes with, so thankfully no one is missing out on anything. If you’re looking to get into the phenomenon that is Stardew Valley, or you just want to express your love even more, this may be just the thing for you.

Even though it was released way back in February 2016, Stardew Valley has lived a long life. It has continually seen updates and improvements that keep bringing players back to their farms. Back in August 2018, the long-awaited multiplayer update was finally released, allowing you to harvest your crops with friends.

Stardew Valley: Collectors Edition releases in Japan on January 31, 2019, for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Are any of you excited for this release? Let us know!

[Source: Siliconera]