Red Dead Redemption 2 Thank You Page Praises 3,024 Team Members

It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a massive team to make a massive game. From all the intricate details and rendering to putting together the marketing, Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of moving parts. And, having recently experienced backlash over their 100-hour work week claim/controversy, there’s no debate that those involved with Red Dead Redemption 2 put a lot of work into this game. The official Red Dead Redemption 2 thank you page, as spotted by Resetera user Rodjer, lists 3,024 team members along with the following note:

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a massive project spanning many years and multiple teams, and we are extremely proud of the work of the entire company in bringing this game to the world. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all those whose contributions both big and small, assisted in the journey along the way. We hope you enjoy the game. – Rockstar Games

As forum users have already pointed out, this is a Thank You page, rather than the game’s credits. There are a lot of ways to be involved in shipping a game. Considering the 60 hour main campaign, the hundreds of decisions to be made, the 200+ species of animals, and the 700 voice actors I’m almost surprised this list isn’t longer.

Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on October 26, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you’re going the physical route you may want to pick up the game at your local GameStop, Best Buy, or Target to receive the game at 9 pm (local time) on October 25, 2018. Red Dead Online will arrive shortly after and give PS4 players thirty days early access to some features. Stay tuned for when the Red Dead Online beta launches November 2018.

[Source: Rockstar Games via Resetera]