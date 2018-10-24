Battle Princess Madelyn Brings the Fight This Fall
Casual Bit Games has announced a release window for its upcoming old school-flavored action title, Battle Princess Madelyn. Inspired by the likes of Ghouls N’ Ghosts and Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon Trap, this Kickstarter-funded adventure is set to launch this fall for a wide variety of platforms including the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.
Here is a list of key features, via a press release:
- Amazingly detailed hand drawn pixel art brought to life by the magical lighting of the Unity Engine.
- Two completely different soundtracks to suit your tastes! Classic Arcade FM/PCM to set the hectic pacing, or Modern Orchestrated to set the mood for the scene by Gryzor87 of Maldita Castilla fame!
- A mix of fast paced classic arcade action with the adventure elements of classic console games from the golden age of console gaming.
- Battle Princess Madelyn has two modes of game play: Arcade which is fast paced old school action and Story mode for the full adventure experience of questing and the battle princess!
- Find all of the collectibles hidden throughout the stages for extra rewards, and additional hidden stages!
- 10 levels, each of which include up to 5 stages – some of which branch!
- Masses of upgradable weapons that depend on your armor in arcade mode, or having the upgraded at the blacksmith in story mode!
- Special weapons for special occasions and some of these grant access to secret areas!
- An original story written by a professional children’s author.
A batch of new screenshots were also released, which you can browse below: