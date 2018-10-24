Battle Princess Madelyn Brings the Fight This Fall

Casual Bit Games has announced a release window for its upcoming old school-flavored action title, Battle Princess Madelyn. Inspired by the likes of Ghouls N’ Ghosts and Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon Trap, this Kickstarter-funded adventure is set to launch this fall for a wide variety of platforms including the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

Here is a list of key features, via a press release:

Amazingly detailed hand drawn pixel art brought to life by the magical lighting of the Unity Engine.

Two completely different soundtracks to suit your tastes! Classic Arcade FM/PCM to set the hectic pacing, or Modern Orchestrated to set the mood for the scene by Gryzor87 of Maldita Castilla fame!

A mix of fast paced classic arcade action with the adventure elements of classic console games from the golden age of console gaming.

Battle Princess Madelyn has two modes of game play: Arcade which is fast paced old school action and Story mode for the full adventure experience of questing and the battle princess!

Find all of the collectibles hidden throughout the stages for extra rewards, and additional hidden stages!

10 levels, each of which include up to 5 stages – some of which branch!

Masses of upgradable weapons that depend on your armor in arcade mode, or having the upgraded at the blacksmith in story mode!

Special weapons for special occasions and some of these grant access to secret areas!

An original story written by a professional children’s author.

A batch of new screenshots were also released, which you can browse below: