Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 Now Available in English

One of the lowkey great new trends in Japanese games in that while not every game based on popular anime/manga/etc franchise can be released in North America, many of them are still being localized in English for certain markets in Asia. This includes Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, a free to play title for the PlayStation 4 that has been updated with an English translation.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 on the North American PlayStation Store. You’ll still need to set up a Japanese of Honk Kong (per Gematsu) account if you haven’t already. It’s easy enough to do, and once you have that and the game downloaded, you can pick the “言語設定” language option upon starting the game to play in English.

An English-language version of the official website has also launched, which provides the following information about the game:

About Win battles and become the best Mobile Suit pilot ever! Key Features Maximum Six-versus-Six Online Battles – Join players around the globe in six-versus-six team online battles! Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 features the critically acclaimed land combat of its predecessor, and turns it up a notch by adding all new space battles! Fight for survival with your comrades on realistic battlefields!

– Join players around the globe in six-versus-six team online battles! Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 features the critically acclaimed land combat of its predecessor, and turns it up a notch by adding all new space battles! Fight for survival with your comrades on realistic battlefields! Infantry Battles – Mobile Suits aren’t the only heroes on the battlefield! Pilots can place bombs in enemy bases or request support fire to contribute to the cause! Sometimes, infantry fights can even decide the outcome of the battle!

– Mobile Suits aren’t the only heroes on the battlefield! Pilots can place bombs in enemy bases or request support fire to contribute to the cause! Sometimes, infantry fights can even decide the outcome of the battle! Acquire and Customize Mobile Suits – Spend the earned DP to develop Mobile Suits after battle or spend tokens for attempts at the lottery that can award powerful Mobile Suits! You can also enhance your favorite Mobile Suits through customization!

– Spend the earned DP to develop Mobile Suits after battle or spend tokens for attempts at the lottery that can award powerful Mobile Suits! You can also enhance your favorite Mobile Suits through customization! Base Camp – Interact with players from around the world in this online lobby! Become a pilot and make battle preparations such as upgrading Mobile Suits in the neutral base camp! In addition, you can freely interact with an assortment of battle comrades that cross your path.

– Interact with players from around the world in this online lobby! Become a pilot and make battle preparations such as upgrading Mobile Suits in the neutral base camp! In addition, you can freely interact with an assortment of battle comrades that cross your path. Ever-Evolving – New Mobile Suits, stages and costumes will be added to Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, while also featuring regular events. The game will keep evolving on a daily basis!

[Source: Gematsu]