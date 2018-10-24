The Overwatch Spectator Mode Is on the Way

A long-requested feature is finally coming to Overwatch! Just in time for BlizzCon 2018, Overwatch will be getting its own spectator mode. The feature, officially called the Overwatch World Cup Viewer, is designed to let fans view Overwatch matches in a brand-new way.

The announcement was made via a developer update:

The viewer will allow fans to watch an Overwatch map from within the game. In addition, you can control the camera while doing so. You’ll be able to see the match from a first-person or third-person perspective, or even take a look from a top-down view. There will also be a free camera mode that lets you sweep through the whole level. The Overwatch World Cup Viewer is also going to have a replay feature that allows you to watch matches after they commence.

The mode will be introduced shortly before BlizzCon 2018, although it will be PC-only. However, there are plans to expand it to other platforms following the beta. Although this is so far only for the World Cup, Jeff Kaplan teased a full rollout, saying, “Can you imagine going and watching one of your own matches later and being able to put the camera where you want in that sort of replay view? We think that would be pretty amazing.”

Even though it came out all the way back in 2016, more Overwatch news keeps appearing. We’re nearing the tail end of the hero shooter’s annual Halloween event, featuring spooky costumes galore. In addition, we got our first look at the upcoming Overwatch LEGO sets, thanks to a recent leak.

Are you excited for the future Overwatch spectator mode? Let us know!

