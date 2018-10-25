Today, For Honor Also Gets Spooky

Starting today, October 25, 2018, and running until November 8, a Halloween event is running in Ubisoft‘s historical fighting game, For Honor. The event is called Return of the Otherworld, and brings a “surplus of spooky thematic elements” to the game. I had to use that quote from the press release, because it’s pretty good.

Part of the event is the return of the Endless March mode, and a new way to play in Arcade Weekly Quests. Of course, there are plenty of Halloween weapons and loot to earn, and there are also special community challenges to master.

Here are the official details, from Ubisoft: