Metal Gear Survive’s Halloween Event Lets You Dress Up Like Pyramid Head

In many games, Halloween events are starting to pop off, and of course we’re seeing Halloween sales as well. One such occasion is with Metal Gear Survive. If you’re still playing this infamous game, you can hop on over and earn some new goodies, including a new accessory from everyone’s favorite Silent Hill villain, and music cassettes that are clearly meant to remind us of Castlevania Requiem.

This event is starting on October 23, 2018, and will be running until November 6. Here are the full details:

SINGLE Play Event “The Researcher’s Story (Special Edition)” Coming Soon! Earn Battle Points (BP) by digging the base camp, and unlock items and gears! [ NEW ] Accessory: Pyramid Head

Cassette Tape: [Silent Hill] Silent Hill

Cassette Tape: [Castlevania Rondo of Blood] Divine Bloodlines

Cassette Tape: [Castlevania Rondo of Blood] Beginning

Cassette Tape: [Castlevania Symphony of the Night] The Tragic Prince [ REPRINT ] Cassette Tape: [SUPER CONTRA] THUNDER LANDING (Arcade)

Cassette Tape: [NEMESIS] Challenger 1985 (Arcade)

Cassette Tape: [LIFE FORCE] Power of Anger (Arcade)

Cassette Tape: [Bells & Whistles] Gift of the Wind (Arcade)

Recipe: Advanced Weapon Workshop

Recipe: Advanced Gear Workshop

Recipe: Copper Statue

Recipe: Wooden Tower

Recipe: Moai

Recipe: Medium Floodlight

Recipe: Large Floodlight

Recipe: Streetlight

Recipe: Floodlight

Recipe: Palm Tree

Recipe: Cactus

Recipe: Sign: “STOP”

Recipe: Sign: “Beware of Animals”

Recipe: LargeQuiver

Recipe: MediumQuiver

Recipe: SmallQuiver

