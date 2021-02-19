A new report from the reliable folks over at Video Games Chronicle claims that Konami is working with external developers on a number of key franchises including Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear. However, any releases in the latter two series are a ways away.

VGC’s report follows speculations that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill entry. However, the website’s sources were unable to confirm if this is true. What VGC’s sources did confirm is that a major Japanese developer outside of Konami has already been contracted to develop a Silent Hill game. If both reports are accurate, then multiple Silent Hill projects are in development, which is something that’s been rumored for a while.

Interestingly, VGC also revealed that Supermassive Games was once contacted to work on a Silent Hill game. However, Konami’s bosses weren’t too keen on outsourcing their key franchises, due to which the Supermassive project wasn’t greenlit. According to VGC, some of that work ended up becoming part of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Konami’s bosses later ended up caving after the poor performances of Metal Gear Survive and Contra: Rogue Corps.

VGC’s sources further claim that the Japanese developer’s Silent Hill project is a departure from the series, which is also something that was previously rumored. Apparently, an official reveal will come this summer.

Considering VGC has an excellent track record and has been reliable thus far, we have little reason to believe its report is false. And it’s starting to look like most of what we heard about Silent Hill over the past year or so wasn’t far from reality.

