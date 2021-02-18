Bloober Team has teased a new project they’ve been working on at the same time as their recently released game The Medium. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Bloober’s CEO Piotr Babieno said they’d been working on “another gaming project, another horror IP” for over a year, and it’s a collaboration with a “very famous gaming publisher.” A lot of people have connected the quote with the rumors the developer is working on a new Silent Hill game.

The developer is better known for psychological horror titles like the Layers of Fear series, Observer, Blair Witch, and the aforementioned The Medium, a title that may eventually make it to PS5 too. This isn’t the direction the developer wants to take forever, though. Babieno has said they’re wanting to “tell our stories more with action”, with future projects more likely to have a first-person perspective and more advanced game mechanics:

We realized we’re in a niche, and we would like to make that niche broader. Our future projects will not necessarily be horror games. They could be called thrillers. We’re much broader with The Medium and the stuff we’re trying to do in the future. If you think about Resident Evil 8, Hellblade 2, even in some ways The Last of Us… This is the area in which we would like to be. And still we’d like to keep our DNA, showing some fears and emotions, those things which are hidden to our eyes. But again, we’d like to not make environment our storytelling, but to have ‘real’ storytelling with characters, action, and so on.

Bloober’s other horror project with the “famous publisher” is likely to take this direction, fitting in more with the type of gameplay in the Silent Hill franchise. Babieno also said “when people realize we’re working on it, they will be very excited”.

The rumors aren’t completely baseless either. The developer recently worked with renowned Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka on The Medium, and Yamaoka has previously said he’d like to work on other projects with Bloober. Of course, the composer recently teased his next project as “the one you’ve been waiting for“, before the interview in which he made that statement was taken down by request. Do you think there’s any merit to the speculation?

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]