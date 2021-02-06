Al-Hub, which recently published a video interview with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka, has released a statement on Twitter claiming that its team was “asked to remove” the video.

This move comes after one of Yamaoka’s statements from the interview made rounds online, sparking fresh conversations about the long-rumored new Silent Hill game. For those who missed it, Yamaoka teased that his upcoming project is something fans have been waiting for, and it’ll be unveiled this summer. Since he’s most known for his work on the Silent Hill series and is one of the original members of Team Silent, the internet couldn’t help but speculate about the mysterious project.

It’s unclear who asked Al-Hub to remove the interview and why. Several publications have reached out to the website as well as Konami to seek clarification, and have yet to hear back.

Al-Hub’s statement reads:

Statement:

We thank you for your support which contributed to the spread of the interview that we published yesterday with Akira Yamaoka around the world.

We were asked to remove the clip, and it has been removed.

We apologize

and stay tuned for the next interviews https://t.co/sMuGmf6NIT — Al Hub – الهَب (@TheHubKW) February 5, 2021

The interview’s removal has only served to further fuel speculations. However, it’s entirely possible that Yamaoka’s statement had nothing to do with Silent Hill at all, so don’t get your hopes up.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, check out our previous coverage for all things Silent Hill.