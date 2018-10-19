How to Beat the First Madden 19 Most Feared Fun House Solo Challenge

The Most Feared event, a fan favorite for the Halloween season, kicks off today for Madden 19. As part of this year’s event, a list of solo challenges will be releasing over the next several days, each giving players a chance to earn Monster MUT cards. But there’s a catch: the objectives for these challenges are a secret.

The first solo challenge, which falls under the Fun House Escape banner, is called “Do Not Fear Failure.” As the descriptive text in the image says, the only hint you get is the challenge’s title itself, and the rest is up to you to solve the puzzle. Another tip that the text gives you, is that sometimes, in order to beat these challenges you may have to do something deliberately “counterintuitive,” such as losing points on purpose.

If you’re ready for the answer, here it is. The first Fun House Escape challenge is an easy one. All you have to do to win is to miss the field goal.

If you don’t know what Most Feared is, EA posted a breakdown on its website, showing off the rewards you can earn for participating in the event. You can earn “monster” versions of players, which are designed to help you boost your OVR with a little seasonal, Halloween flavor.